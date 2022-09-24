Royal British Legion organises a night to remember in Turre (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 24 September 2022 • 14:41

POPPY APPEAL: Royal British Legion, Mojacar, holds a dinner-dance on October 15 Photo credit: Pixabay/Foto-Rabe

MOJACAR’S Royal British Legion’s branch is organising a Poppy Appeal dinner-dance at The Hostal Rural in Turre on October 15.

The three-course dinner, including a half-bottle of wine per person, begins at 7.30 for 8pm and there will be live entertainment from Dominic Doolittle. Dress code of smart-casual or dinner jacket and evening dress.

Tickets cost €30 per person, with all proceeds going to the Poppy Appeal.

Accommodation at the hotel is available on request from 950478806.

Ring 634372294 or email Mojacar.Secretary@rbl.community to reserve tickets and provide details of menu choices before October 8.

Tickets will also be available at Cokkia Restaurant (opposite Neptuno Restaurant in Mojacar) at the British Legion coffee morning at 11am on October 6.

It is not necessary to be a Royal British Legion member or to be ex-services. “We welcome all those who would like to support the Poppy Appeal,” a Royal British Legion spokesperson said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news