More male dancers at the Municipal Dance School in Orihuela (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 26 September 2022 • 13:04

MASTER CLASS: Orihuela pupils with Aina Estrany Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA’S Municipal Dance School (EMDO) commenced the 2022-2023 course with 80 pupils aged between six and 18.

This was a considerable increase on the previous course, not only numerically but also in the number of male students, explained the school’s director Maria Jesus Ruiz.

There are now only four places remaining for the Tuesday and Thursday groups held between 6.30pm and 7.30pm. Classes take place throughout the year in academic dance, Spanish ballet and flamenco.

“For the more advanced groups there will be workshops directed at increasing choreographic creativity, as well as masterclasses and other classes that are different from the usual lessons,” Ruiz said.

Orihuela’s Education councillor, Maria Garcia, expressed her backing for the EMDO’s initiatives.

“The school will be taking part in activities and projects with other city hall departments,” Garcia announced.

“This will demonstrate the potential that the centre has been developing throughout the year, enabling parents to see what their children are achieving and contributing to society,” she said.

