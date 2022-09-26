News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 26 September 2022 • 16:18

ALICANTE VISIT: Tourism chief presents Guardmar’s Tourist Municipality status to local mayor Jose Luis Saez Photo credit: GVA.es

Tourist status GUARDAMAR is now one of the Generalitat’s official Tourist Municipalities. Francesc Colomer, who heads the Valencian Community Tourism Board, recently presented Guardamar’s mayor Jose Luis Saez with the certificate confirming the town’s status, shared with eight other Alicante province towns, four in Valencia province and six in Castellon.

Animal killers PET-OWNERS in Petrer were warned not to walk dogs on wasteland behind the Santo Domingo Savio school after sausages laced with nails were found there. This is a repetition of November 2020 when six dogs died and 10 needed vet treatment after eating sausages with pins inside them.

New pipes WORK began in Dolores on renovating water mains in Calle Reverendo Alonso Romera and renewing waterpipes linking to individual buildings. The €59,532 project enters plans which the town hall is now drawing up to remodel the El Rancho neighbourhood, 100 per cent financed by the Diputacion provincial council.

More doctors TWO more doctors, one of them a paediatrician, have been assigned to Los Montesinos’ auxiliary health centre, which has now reverted to the public sector. As well as a reduced doctor-patient ratio, the health centre will, for the first time, be open both in the morning and afternoon.

Squatters out THE Partido Popular (PP), in opposition at Crevillent town hall, intends to introduce measures to remove squatters at the next plenary meeting. These include “immediate eviction” if criminal action has clearly been involved or within 24 hours otherwise, with possible prison terms of between three and five years.

