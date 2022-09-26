Recycling made easier for residents in Torrellano and El Altet (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 26 September 2022 • 12:21

BROWN BINS: Torrellano and El Altet residents can now recycle food waste Photo credit: Elche city hall

RESIDENTS in Elche’s Pedanias (municipal sub-divisions) will soon have a fifth recycling bin for food waste.

Elche city hall starts distributing the brown bins on October 3, beginning in Torrellano and El Altet, which will receive a respective 45 and 35 bins.

“We are making important progress by introducing this new service in outlying districts,” said Elche mayor Carlos Gonzalez, who explained that the first brown bins were very well received earlier this year in the city’s El Pla-Sector V neighbourhood.

In a letter sent to all Torrellano and El Altet residents, Gonzalez stressed that the additional recycling bins was a step forward in public health, safeguarding the environment and their districts’ image as well as residents’ own wellbeing and quality of life.

The mayor’s letter pointed out that the new brown containers would also contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and other greenhouse gases.

“In short, we are doing our bit to halt climate change,” Gonzalez said.

“So I’m asking you most earnestly to separate domestic rubbish from now on, and to use the new recycling containers.”

The letter also included a fridge magnet listing the food waste that could be thrown away in the brown bins.

