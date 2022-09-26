Silt-removal will bring faster flow for River Segura inside Orihuela (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 26 September 2022 • 15:16

SEGURA CLEAN-UP: Heavy machinery scoops out silt Photo credit: CHS

THE Confederación Hidrografica (CHS) del Segura is removing sediment from the river inside Orihuela.

The CHS could work unhindered during installation of new sluice gates for the irrigation canal that channels water to agricultural areas.

As this practically drained the river inside the city it was possible to use heavy machinery to scoop up the silt.

Not only will this permit a faster and deeper flow of water, especially during increasingly-frequent periods of heavy rain, but it will remedy the bad smells during hot weather that have prompted residents’ complaints when water levels drop.

“Thanks to what we are doing now, there will be less silt in future,” said the CHS president, Mario Urrea.

According to the provincial media, the CHS has revealed neither the cost of the operation nor the amount of silt to be removed, but confirmed that this will be taken to an authorised site for agricultural use.

The CHS also stressed that the silt is free from contamination and will not need any type of specialised treatment.

Urrea also thanked the Orihuela and Callosa “water courts” for replacing the irrigation channel’s sluice gates during the riverbed operation, although this meant that growers were unable to water crops.

