Alfaz (Alicante) puts together programme of free activities for senior citizens

By Linda Hall • 29 September 2022 • 18:20

NEW PROGRAMME: Drawing up a range of activities for Alfaz’s elderly Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’S Social Welfare department has drawn up a programme of free activities for pensioners registered on the municipal Padron.

“These range from dog-assisted therapy and workshops to dancing, adapted physical activities and Nordic Walking,” announced Social Welfare councillor Marisa Cortes.

Dog-assisted therapy, in collaboration with the Associacion Humanymal, begins this month, Cortes said.

“The town hall has been working with therapy dogs for some years, but this is the first time that we have organised sessions for the elderly,” she explained.

There will also be dancing each Tuesday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm at the Hogar del Pensionista, with collaboration from Club Costa Blanca Balla.

Dancing strengthens the heart, combats stress, while improving stamina and flexibility,” Cortes said. “It even helps to assist the memory.”

Adapted physical activities are held on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.30am in the Pau Gasol sports stadium and on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Paseo del las Estrellas and Eucalyptus park in Albir at 9am.

Pensioners’ Nordic Walking classes are held at the Alfaz Polideportivo complex on Mondays and Wednesdays at 9.30am and on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6.45pm.

More information about these and other activities is available from the Hogar del Pensionista or by ringing 965887328.

