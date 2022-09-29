Benidorm (Alicante) residents can decide where part of the Budget goes

By Linda Hall • 29 September 2022 • 14:44

CITIZENS’ PARTICIPATION: Opportunity to decide part of the Benidorm town hall’s 2023 Budget Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM residents have until one minute before midnight on November 2 to suggest ideas for 2023’s Participatory Budget.

All over-18s registered on the municipal Padron may submit proposals.

“This very effective instrument gives a voice and decision-making power to residents,” said Citizens’ Participation councillor Ana Pellicer.

“As we have done since 2016, we shall allocate at least 5 per cent of the amount which Benidorm town hall’s Budget sets aside for investments to projects or operations proposed by the local population.”

These should be submitted on the form which can be downloaded from the https://benidorm.org/es/ayuntamiento/concejalias/participacion-ciudadana website. Each resident may make as many proposals as they wish.

Completed forms should be taken to the Registro General registry office on the ground floor at the town hall between 9am and 2pm.

They may also be uploaded to the https://sede.benidorm.org website or emailed to consejovecinal@benidorm.org for the attention of the Concejalia de Participacion Ciudadana (Citizens’ Participation department).

Following the November 2 deadline, all proposals will be put to the vote both telematically between November 4 and 28 and at a public meeting whose date and location will be announced.

A technical committee will list the proposals in order of popularity, after which town hall experts will assess their viability, beginning with the most-voted.

