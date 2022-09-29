No dry nets for Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) Fishing Club’s latest River Jucar excursion

By Linda Hall • 29 September 2022 • 19:00

RIVER JUCAR: Fishing was not easy on Section A2 Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club visited Section A2 on the River Jucar for their latest Winter League match.

“Although the water temperature was still warm, air temperature started at a mere 16 degrees at 9am, but got warmer as the day went on, eventually reaching 24 degrees,” the club’s secretary Jeff Richards said.

“The water was very cloudy and the river had risen quite considerably after previous weekend’s rain.”

“There were no dry nets and everybody caught a fish although fishing was not easy on this section of the Jucar,” Jeff added.

The anglers landed 31 fish of which 19 were carp, weighing in at a total of 32.5 kilos.

There were only seven contestants with the best total weight of the day, 10.6 kilos on peg 21 – also the end peg – going to Peter Shephard.

Second place went to Frank Povey (5.8 kilos), followed by Graham Sewell (5.3 kilos) in third place. Jeff Richards was fourth (4.6 kilos), with Jack Janssen in fifth place (4 kilos).

“We are a very friendly club,” Jeff said. “For further information contact Frank Povey (966 490 338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).”

