No parking problems for Benitachell (Alicante) drivers with 10 car parks

By Linda Hall • 29 September 2022 • 13:02

LES CAPELLETES: Parking spaces were recently remodelled Photo credit: Benitachell town hall

WITH 10 free car parks in the town centre, Benitachell’s 5,000 population has no parking problems.

Most of the car parks were created within the last two years to cover future needs and provide a basic service, said Benitachell’s mayor Miguel Angel Garcia, pointing out that in the medium term, town hall projects would make the municipality more pedestrian-friendly.

“Aware that some projects will occupy land used for parking, we are ensuring that there is no lack of spaces,” Garcia added.

Along with the remodelled Capelletes parking spot and those in Calle Pou, Calle Molla, covered market, cemetery and the former schools, more spaces have been added at the school, Avenida de Valencia, Calle dels Furs and the football pitch, with another car park planned for the town’s Javea access once the Cumbre del Sol roundabout is finished.

In most cases, as these car parks occupy private land, the town hall has renewed or signed new contracts with the owners. Continuity has also been guaranteed for the owners of older car parks by extending existing agreements between seven and 10 years.

The town hall pays an average 6 cents per square metre for land used for parking under agreements inherited from the previous local government, a payment that also applies to new contracts.

