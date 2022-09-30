BREAKING NEWS: President Zelenskyy announces Ukraine is applying to NATO on accelerated basis Close
All going swimmingly for the new covered pool in Javea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 30 September 2022 • 12:36

COVERED POOL: Expected to open in March or April 2023 Photo credit: Javea town hall

JAVEA’S covered swimming pool is taking shape after work began there a year ago.

The external structure, basement and the two pools are now built, together with the future dressing rooms and cafeteria on the lower level and the gym and tiered seating above.  The roof is practically complete, with  partitions due to be installed and tiling to start before long.

Javea mayor Jose Chulvi visited the site recently, accompanied by Sports councillor Alberto Tur.

“If there are no setbacks, the builders have told me that the pool could open next year by late March or early April,” Chulvi said.

This is sooner than expected, as construction began in September 2021 with a 26-month deadline.  At one point the contractor asked for a price modification owing to the rise in the cost of materials, but has continued working while the town is analysing the issue.

The building which adjoins, and is connected to, the Miguel Buigues sports complex, occupies a 3,000-square metre and is costing €4.7 million to build. Of this,  €3 million has been provided by the regional government.

 

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.

