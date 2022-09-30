Arts Fair 2022 in Teulada (Alicante) set bar high for 2023

By Linda Hall • 30 September 2022 • 10:36

ARTS FAIR: Visitors to the Arts Society Marina Alta’s 2022 event Photo credit: Arts Society Marina Alta

ARTS SOCIETY MARINA ALTA’S Arts Fair 2022 on September 28 was a thoroughly enjoyable experience in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Fifty-three independent artists from three art groups, Lady Elizabeth School students and adopted Ukrainian, Georgie Poulariani, provided the backdrop for 350 visitors on a day celebrating the talent of Marina Alta artists.

Exhibits ranged from portraits in oils, mixed media canvases and ceramics to vintage jewellery.

“Fair 2022’s success has set a very high bar for the Arts Fair 2023,” said the Arts Society chair, David Glover.

Arts Society Marina Alta’s first presentation on Frida Kahlo and Diego River by Chloe Sayer will be held at their usual venue of Salones Canor in Teulada on October 6.

Chloe is a freelance specialist in Latin American art and culture of Latin, creating exhibitions and producing documentaries for TV. She was awarded a Churchill Fellowship in 1978 and the prestigious Ohtli medal in 2016 by the Mexican Government for for her long-standing commitment to their culture.

The event is open to members and guests and doors open at 10am for registration. Coffee will be available before the meeting opens at 11am.

For details of Arts Society Marina Alta membership contact Maggie Clifford-Eales at the mb.marinaalta@theartssociety.org email address.

