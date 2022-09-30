Finestrat (Alicante) and Interior Ministry cooperate over new Guardia Civil headquarters

By Linda Hall • 30 September 2022 • 13:44

BUILDING PLANS: Juanfra Perez Llorca at the site of the new Guardia Civil post Photo credit: Finestrat town hall

FINESTRAT town hall will provide land and €300,000 for a new Guardia Civil post in the L’Alcasser district.

Under its agreement with the Ministry of the Interior, Finestrat will also carry out the necessary drafts on the understanding that work begins within two years.

The Ministry also confirmed its commitment to increasing the number of Finestrat’s Guardia Civil officers to 20, announced local mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca. “Nevertheless, in proportion to the town’s population, this ought to be more,” he pointed out.

The agreement between Finestrat and the Ministry was prompted by the state of the municipality’s Guardia Civil building which no longer meets the needs of the local force, which also covers Sella and Relleu.

When the town hall puts out to tender the contract to draft the plans for the new headquarters, these will comply with Guardia Civil standards, Perez Llorca said.

The entire process will also be controlled by a joint monitoring committee of town hall and Guardia Civil representatives, the mayor added.

