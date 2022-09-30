News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 30 September 2022 • 15:07

Caption: SCOOT ALONG: Additions to Benidorm’s motorcycle Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

New wheels BENIDORM’S Policia Local added five state-of-the-art scooters costing €38,000 to their motorcycle fleet, two of which incorporate defibrillators. Presenting the new motor scooters, Public Safety councillor Lorenzo Martinez said they would provide versatility as well as improved mobility and a greater police presence on Benidorm’s streets.

Zero debt CALPE’S Partido Popular councillors voted in favour of using the town hall’s 2021 cash surplus to pay off its €7.8 million bank debt before this year’s December 31 deadline. This has made it possible for the town hall to meet its debt-free target while saving €192.911 in interest.

Test case CURRENTLY 13,977 people inside the Valencian Community are waiting for at least three months to take a driving test for cars, motorcycles or heavy vehicles. The holdup is due to the lack of the Traffic General Directorate’s examiners, who currently number 750 compared with 1,100 in the past.

Ferry nice DENIA-BASED shipping line Balearia launched Spain’s first all-electric ferry, Cap de Barbaria, built in Vigo and now being fitted out for passengers and cargo. The new ferry, which is also designed to incorporate the experimental use of hydrogen, will be Balearia’s most sustainable vessel, said owner Adolfo Utor.

Good as new VILLAJOYOSA’S Sant Argil bridge over the River Amadorio has been repaired and reopened to traffic. The bridge, whose structure was affected by two months of incessant rain during the spring, was originally built in the Fifteenth Century but had been repaired and modified on several occasions, historians said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.