Six months for attacking Guardia Civil officers in Albox (Almeria) brawl

By Linda Hall • 30 September 2022 • 18:26

ALMERIA COURTS: Six-month sentence for Albox man Photo credit: Ismael Olea

INJURING three Guardia Civil officers ended in a six-month prison term and fines for an Albox man.

A confrontation occurred when the officers were sent to break up a brawl in the Barrio Alto neighbourhood in August 2019. As they arrived at the scene, the accused jumped onto the bonnet of their patrol car, causing €387 of damage.

When the officers left the car, he rushed at them, punching and kicking them while threatening to kill them in the ensuing struggle. Two of the officers took four days to recover from their injuries while the third was unable to work for 128 days.

As well as the six-month sentence, which was suspended for two years, an Almeria judge fined the unnamed man €120 for causing damage, plus three fines of €120 euros for causing injuries.

He was also ordered to pay €480 compensation to the General Directorate of the Guardia Civil force as well as €120 each to two of the officers, and €3,960 to the third.

