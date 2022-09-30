Vera (Almeria) asks central government to save their El Playazo beach

By Linda Hall • 30 September 2022 • 19:15

EL PLAYAZO: Currently beset by erosion Photo credit: Seryam

VERA needs a solution to erosion affecting the El Playazo beach where successive rains have washed away the sand.

The Partido Popular (PP), in majority at the town hall, presented a motion at the last council meeting, urging the central government to find an answer to the problem.

“This coastal zone is a principal tourist and economic asset in the ‘sun and sand’ sector as well as an attraction for resident and visitors from neighbouring municipalities,” argued the motion was backed by all political parties.

The latest bouts of heavy rain had a disastrous effect on El Playazo but as the local PP pointed out, the Environment Ministry’s actions were limited to providing more sand for the summer season.

This was only a stopgap solution and did nothing to solve the coastal area’s serious problem of regression, the town hall party maintained.

Depositing more sand was pointless in the Playazo area until the proposed breakwater has been built, they said, urging the central government and the coastal authority Costas to adopt urgent measures and carry them out as rapidly as possible.

