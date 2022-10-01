Another kind of vaccine that some Almeria province travellers should have

By Linda Hall • 01 October 2022 • 21:00

ALMERIA VISIT: Jose Maria Martin at the International Vaccination Centre Photo credit: Subdelegacion del Gobierno en Almeria

SO far this year, 2,014 Almeria province residents travelling to developing countries attended Almeria’s International Vaccination Centre.

They were there to receive protection about yellow fever, hepatitis A, typhoid fever, polio, rabies, meningitis and central-European encephalitis.

Africa, Senegal, Mali, Guinea-Bissau and Egypt were the most common African destinations for Almeria residents receiving the obligatory vaccinations according to the Vaccination Centre’s most recent figures, revealed the central government’s Almeria sub-delegate, Jose Maria Martin, during a recent visit.

Those travelling to south-east Asia were bound principally for Cambodia and Thailand, while Peru and Ecuador were the most frequent South American destinations.

The 2022 statistics are 124 per cent up on 2021 when 1,115 people attended the Centre but still short of 2019’s total of 4,752.

“These figures demonstrate that little by little we are returning to normality, together with the typical user’s profile,” Martin said.

In 2021, those attending the International Vaccination Centre were either employees, aid workers or migrants, the sub-delegate added.

In contrast, the majority of travellers are once again non-Spanish Almeria province residents returning to their countries of origin.

