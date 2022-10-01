Local PSOE party wants UN Child-friendly Municipality status for Albox (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 01 October 2022 • 19:26

CHILDHOOD PROGRAMME: Albox socialists want official Child-friendly status for the town Photo credit: Pixabay/Anestiev

THE PSOE party in Albox announced that it wishes to create a Childhood and Adolescence Programme.

This would be based on promoting the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child and organising a local scheme safeguarding children’s rights.

In this way, Albox would eventually be recognised by the UN as a Child-friendly Municipality, which would result in new opportunities for the town’s children and adolescents.

“Local children, both in the town centre and outlying district,s need a dynamic town which understands and attends to their needs, bearing them in mind when building the Albox of the future,” the PSOE statement said.

The party went on to suggest creating both a Childhood and Adolescence Committee and a Centre, with cooperation from schools, parents’ associations and the children themselves.

“A town with children and adolescents is a town with a future,” the statement declared.

“We believe that this future is only possible by listening to what they need and letting them take part in the decisions that affect their day-to-day lives.”

