Last minute change for Carp-R-Us anglers as Bigastro (Alicante) venue unusable

By Linda Hall • 02 October 2022 • 22:15

EL BOSQUET: Change of plan for Carp-R-Us anglers after Segura flooded Photo credit: Finca El Bosquet Carp Fisheries

CARP-R-US fished the tenth round of their Summer-Autumn Series at El Bosquet near Elche.

“The match was scheduled for the River Segura at Bigastro but rain at the beginning of the week meant that the river was flooded and unfishable,” Carp-R-Us secretary Steve Fell said.

“The match was fished on what was probably the coolest day for several months, with the temperature only rising to the mid-twenties,” he added. “Members fished the long back channel and, as is the norm there lately, the lower peg numbers fished better than the higher ones.”

The winner was Jeremy Fardoe with 10.9 kilos caught mainly down the edge on peg 29.

Returning Tony Flett came second (5.5 kilos from peg 33) withWilly Moons in third place (5.2 kilos from Peg 30). Terry Screen and Steve Fell took joint fourth place with 3.4 kilos apiece from Pegs 39 and 38. were.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.

