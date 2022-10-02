News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 02 October 2022 • 12:05

TASTES GOOD: The Almeria contingent at Fruit Attraction 2022 in Madrid Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

Local flavours PROVINCIAL council, the Diputacion attended the Fruit Attraction 2022 trade fair in Madrid between October 4 and 6, supporting Almeria’s agricultural sector. The Almeria contingent headed by Diputacion president, Javier Aureliano Garcia, was also consolidating and opening new markets for the province’s gourmet brand Sabores Almeria (Almeria Flavours).

Safer walking NIJAR town hall has put out to tender a €99,891 contract to install street lighting and pavements on the Carretera de Nijar road. Work, which is expected to take two months to complete, will improve both accessibility and safety for pedestrians, said Urban Development councillor Ana Martinez Labella.

Huercal fire THREE people were injured in a Huercal-Overa house fire on September 30. The fire was rapidly controlled although a woman, 46, with serious burns and a 44-year-old male with a suspected broken arm were admitted to hospital, while a woman of 85 was treated for a panic attack.

Postal code CORREOS will have delivered or collected around one million letters and parcels in Almeria province’s non-urban areas by the end of 2022, Spain’s postal service announced. Thanks to 6,011 postal staff serving rural and isolated districts, Correos is not giving in to the Empty Spain concept, sources said.

Sweet talk ALMERIA city hall will spend €74,360 on acquiring 13,000 kilos of sweets for distribution during the Three Kings procession on the evening of January 5. The gluten-free sweets must have a minimum fruit pulp content of 4 per cent and wrappers should bear the city’s coat of arms.

