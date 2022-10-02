Paint job is needed for Vega Baja hospital in Orihuela (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 02 October 2022 • 18:07

HOSPITAL CONTRACT: Plans to spend €1.5 million on necessary repairs Photo credit: portal.edu.gva.es

THE Vega Baja hospital in Orihuela plans to spend €1.5 million on making structural improvements to the building.

The hospital was built in 1989 and since then little has been done to tiling, walls and other elements.

Hospital sources explained at the end of September that action is being taken now to prevent further wear and tear and halt the building’s “continuing deterioration.”

The constant passage of beds and hospital equipment has scraped paint and chipped plaster from the corridor walls, they said, adding that repairs have been limited to replacing fallen tiles and touching up paintwork.

Hospital wards were also affected during the DANA storms of 2019 with flooding on lower floors, causing damage that has never been entirely repaired.

To this has to be added the “aggressive” deep cleaning and disinfection that were constantly necessary during the Covid pandemic, which was responsible for even more damage in the corridors.

“It is essential to halt further deterioration to walls and passages,” explained the hospital management as the €1.5 million contracts were put out to tender.

