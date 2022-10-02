Seaweed storage snags for beach cleaning contractor Acciona in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 02 October 2022 • 20:09

DRY POSIDONIA: Storage for beach-cleaning contractor Photo credit: CC/Ezu

TORREVIEJA’S €26 million per annum rubbish collection and street-cleaning concessionary Acciona is also responsible for the town’s beaches.

The company has requested – and received – a compatibility certificate from the town’s Urban Development department to store seaweed for three months at the old La Marquesa-Casagrande waste transfer station.

Acciona now needs to request a municipal licence from the director-general of the Urban Development and Projects section in its attempt to find a location for the seaweed and tree-prunings.

Earlier, the Generalitat ordered the company to stop using the Alto de la Casilla lookout point following last May’s reports in the Spanish media that it was appropriating a green space.

A move to the municipal Ecopark was no more successful after both residents and Acciona employees complained that the site was unsuitable for storing seaweed and garden waste.

The La Marquesa-Casagrande was closed in 2012 during current mayor Eduardo Dolon’s first term in office, precisely because it lacked a licence to operate as a waste transfer station.

It is located 500 metres from the Torrevieja salt lake and barely 40 metres from the national park’s protection zone.

