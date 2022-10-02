Torrevieja (Alicante) opens UNED campus and is now a university town

By Linda Hall • 02 October 2022 • 18:50

TORREVIEJA UNED: Eduardo Dolon at the resentation of the new campus Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

TORREVIEJA mayor Eduardo Dolon presided the presentation of the municipality’s UNED (Open University) on October 1.

The Torrevieja campus, dependent on UNED Elche, opens on October 10 and will offer an in-person degree course in Early Childhood Education. It will be the first time that UNED has offered this option.

Students unable to attend the Torrevieja lectures will be able to follow the course in Elche or via video link.

The Torrevieja centre will also offer courses for the over-55s and preparation for access to university for the 25 to 45 age group.

Initially the department this will occupy the Music Conservatoire but will later relocate to the Agamed building under construction in central Torrevieja.

At the October 1 launch Eduardo Dolon thanked all those who had given Torrevieja the opportunity of becoming a university town, particularly Education councillor Ricardo Recuero, and all the personnel from his department.

There were also thanks for Jesucristo Riquelme, the Torrevieja campus coordinator and the Francisco Escudero, director of the Elche UNED.

