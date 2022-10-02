Woman takes top agricultural prize in Campo de Elche (Alicante) awards

By Linda Hall • 02 October 2022 • 14:00
AGRICULTURAL WINNER: Claro Guillo with Carlos Gonalez and Pedro Valero
Photo credit: Elche city hall
Guillo, who cultivates tomatoes in the Las Bayas area, received the prize for her “enterprising character and her contribution to the new generational changeover in the agricultural sector,” said Asaja-Elche’s president Pedro Valero.
“She is also an example of leadership in an activity traditionally run by men,” he added.
Guillo’s award was presented by Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez, accompanied by Pedro Valero, shortly before the start of the annual Nit del Camp d’Elx (Campo de Elche Night) dinner.
“I believe in a strict and rigorous application of the Food Chain Law to ensure that you growers receive fair prices for your products and definitely for your work,” Gonzalez said.
“I also believe this law will put an end to an unacceptable situation in the Campo de Elche and in Spanish agriculture in general,” the mayor declared.
“It is also necessary to halt the practice of selling at a loss and guarantee that the value of your work receives fair recompense.”
