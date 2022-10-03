Elche (Alicante) mayor applauds Policia Local as a truly essential service

By Linda Hall • 03 October 2022 • 13:37

CEREMONIAL EVENT: Elche’s Policia Local officers on their Saints Day Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE’S Policia Local chief recently called for a force of 400 officers and a totally renewed fleet of vehicles.

Police commissioner Cesar Zaragoza was speaking on October 2, feast day of the force’s patrons, the Guardian Angels, and the first time that the ceremonial event had been held since the pandemic.

Zaragoza’s speech was followed minutes later by another from Elche’s mayor Carlos Gonzalez who announced that city hall was drafting a strategic plan for the Policia Local, covering the 2023-2025 period.

This would ensure that the current force would be brought up to 400 officers and, as Zaragoza requested, all vehicles would be renewed. There were also plans to introduce intensive digitalisation.

“All of this will be carried out to ensure that Elche continues to have one of the lowest crime rates in the Valencian Community and the country. In other words it is one of the safest in Spain,” Gonzalez said.

The mayor also asked the commissioner to continue steering the force through the modernisation process, assuring him of the local government’s backing.

“For city hall, and for me as mayor, Elche’s Policia Local is a truly essential service, whose activities and fundamental mission are guaranteeing peaceful, free and safe coexistence,” he declared.

