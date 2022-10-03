Horses definitely might fly in Pinoso (Alicante) thanks to firefighters’ rescue

By Linda Hall • 03 October 2022 • 10:53

AIRLIFTED: Horse is rescued from gully Photo credit: Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos

A FIRE BRIGADE helicopter was brought in to airlift a horse trapped in a gully in inland Pinoso on October 1.

The horse, a mare from a nearby riding school, fell several metres into the deep crevice in the hilly Cabezo de la Sal area.

After receiving an alert just before 4pm, the firefighters initially attempted to lower a ramp so the horse could get out of the gully unaided. Instead, seeing that the animal was by then too stressed and tired, the rescuers from the Provincial Consortium of Fire Brigades realised that an airlift was the only solution.

Experts from the Special Rescue Group (GER) went into the gully where they placed the horse in slings and a harness, enabling it to be hoisted safely into the air.

By 7.20pm the horse was back in the stables, thanks to six firefighters from Elda, a Consortium helicopter and crew as well as the GER specialists.

