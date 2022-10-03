News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 03 October 2022 • 16:00

Caption: DOUBLE PROJECT: New asphalt and sewage pipes in Campoamor Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

Pipe down TAKING advantage of plans to re-asphalt Calle Antonio Machado and Calle Miguel Hernandez in Campoamor, Orihuela’s Infrastructure councillor Angel Noguera announced that city hall will renew the main drainage pipes there. Materials used for the existing network were obsolete and responsible for the area’s frequent problems, Noguera said.

Bad idea THE Confederacion Hidrografica del Segura (CHS) has put on public display a draft of its plans to connect Torrevieja’s seawater desalination plant to Aguilas in Murcia. Ecologist groups and the Asaja growers’ union both oppose the project on account of its “enormous cost” and impact on the environment.

Long wait TWENTY years ago the then-president of the Spanish government, Jose Maria Azna, laid a symbolic crosstie for an AVE track linking Valencia and Alicante city. Scheduled for 2024, the 60-minute connection has been set back to 2025 owing to holdups on the Xativa-Alicante section, the Transport minister announced.

Fare idea PARTIDO POPULAR councillors, in a majority at Torrevieja town hall, voted to take into account an advisory report on the municipality’s new bus service which will no longer be free. Thirty-two hybrid buses will operate more frequently, including a late-night service for districts furthest from the town centre.

Barely there MORE than 80 people took off their clothes as they demonstrated at Punta Prima’s old Civil War barracks and air raid shelter in protest at plans to build 2,200 properties in Cala Mosca. It was imperative to preserve Orihuela Costa’s last remaining kilometre of virgin beach, they declared.

