Pilar (Alicante) signs regional agreement enabling municipal employees to relocate after abusectims

By Linda Hall • 03 October 2022 • 12:00

PILAR AGREEMENT: Help for public sector domestic abuse victims Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

PILAR DE LA HORADADA town hall will facilitate transfers for domestic abuse and sexist violence victims working in the public sector.

Susi Sanchez, Pilar’s Equality councillor, announced that the town hall has confirmed its affiliation to a regional government scheme that assists university and municipal employees who need to move away from their abusers.

Thanks to the agreement between the Generalitat’s Justice department and the Valencian Federation of Municipalities they will be able to relocate without having to take a pay cut or losing seniority rights.

Pilar’s affiliation to the Generalitat scheme is included in the town hall 2020-2024 Equality Plan setting out its measures to protect victims of domestic and sexist abuse.

Susi Sanchez tabled the mobility for victims motion at the town council’s August plenary session when it was backed by all parties.

