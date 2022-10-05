‘Fly tippers beware’ warning in Alfaz (Alicante) as Policia Local impose fines

By Linda Hall • 05 October 2022 • 15:00

ANTI-SOCIAL HABITS: Alfaz town hall is keeping a close watch on fly tipping Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’S Policia Local imposed 10 fines for fly tipping in less than a week.

Town hall spokesman Toni Such thanked local residents for sending in photos and videos that had been “fundamental” in identifying people and local firms who insisted on ignoring local regulations.

“In other words,” Such said, “they got rid of rubbish wherever and whenever they chose, sometimes at 4am.”

The town hall would continue to keep a close watch on uncontrolled rubbish disposal throughout the town, Such said.

“We shall be implacable with certain antisocial habits whose repercussions affect us all,” he warned, adding that infringements carry fines of between €600 and €1,500.

The town has a Punto Limpio site for recycling household items in Alfaz’s Calle Reino as well as Calle Tauro in Albir, Such pointed out.

The town’s rubbish collection concessionary SUV could also be reached on the 900.102.952 freephone to answer queries, clear up doubts and also make an appointment to pick up large and bulky goods.

