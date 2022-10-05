Government grant will finance ambitious River Algar plans in Altea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 05 October 2022 • 16:05

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

ALTEA town hall will spend approximately €850,000 on an ambitious River Algar project.

Environment and European Projects councillors, Jose Orozco and Mari Lavios, accompanied by environmental expert Toni Mulet, recently revealed the far-ranging scheme, which has received €810,652 – 95 per cent of the total cost – from the Environment Ministry’s Fundacion Biodiversidad foundation.

The River Algar is one of northern Alicante’s few wetlands and is also vitally important as an environmental corridor which supports wildlife in an urban setting by linking different habitats, Orozco explained.

“Owing to its important ecological value, the Algar is one of our priorities, which is why we applied for a grant that will enable us to carry out our restoration plan,” he said.

“We are also very proud that our project should have been selected from 230 proposals from all over the country, as only 15 per cent received grants.”

Orozco went on to predict that the Algar plan would “substantially change the municipality” by affecting an area of 26.5 hectares of land between the beach and the Sogai bridge, located upriver from the N-332 and Line 9 railway bridge.

“It will also reduce the flood risk for approximately 67,000 square metres of urban land, and benefit around 3,000 residents in zones adjoining the Algar.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.