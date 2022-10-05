Local olive trees are currently of pressing concern in Altea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 05 October 2022 • 18:20

OLIVES SEASON: Altea has only a modest number of trees Photo credit: Altea town hall

ALTEA town hall is once again providing facilities for pressing locally-grown olives.

Agriculture and Environment councillor Jose Orozco explained that pressing would be carried out at the former Agricultural Cooperative building which, together with the adjoining land, was now publicly-owned.

“This means that the press, which has always belonged to the municipality, can return to its former location,” Orozco announced.

“For almost 10 years, Altea town hall was able to help property owners and smallholders whose olive crop did not meet the minimum amount required for processing at the province’s olive presses,” he said. “Others found that transport and processing costs made it unprofitable.”

In 2011, the town hall acquired its own Almazara, coming to an agreement with the Cooperative where the pressing was carried out.

“We had to move the press during the previous campaign, as the Cooperative was involved in bankruptcy proceedings and the installations could not be legally used,” Orozco said. “Now it has returned to the original site.”

“Meanwhile, we have prepared the press, ensuring that it complies with all health and safety requirements, ready for this season’s olives.”

