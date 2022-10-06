Denia (Alicante) Health district responds to requests from the Patients’ Council

By Linda Hall • 06 October 2022 • 17:31

PATIENTS’ COUNCIL: Meets every three months at Denia hospital Photo credit: Marina Salud

REPRESENTATIVES from local groups met on October 6 for the third meeting of the Patients’ Council.

This was opened by the director of the Denia Health district, Dr Javier Palau, who answered the requests submitted at the last meeting in July.

These included a changing room for adults with function diversity, which Dr Palau explained is now located in the Outpatients department on the ground floor.

Another request centred on a document setting out all of the health resources that are available in the Marina Alta, which Dr Palau said can now be consulted on the www.marinasalud.es webpage.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.