Denia (Alicante) Health district responds to requests from the Patients’ Council

By Linda Hall • 06 October 2022 • 17:31
PATIENTS’ COUNCIL: Meets every three months at Denia hospital
Photo credit: Marina Salud
This was opened by the director of the Denia Health district, Dr Javier Palau, who answered the requests submitted at the last meeting in July.
These included a changing room for adults with function diversity, which Dr Palau explained is now located in the Outpatients department on the ground floor.
Another request centred on a document setting out all of the health resources that are available in the Marina Alta, which Dr Palau said can now be consulted on the www.marinasalud.es webpage.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.