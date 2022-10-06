News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 06 October 2022 • 19:00

MID-DAY TURMOIL: Telecommunications firm started unauthorised work at Benidorm’s busiest roundabout Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

Bad comms BENIDORM town hall will prosecute the telecommunications company responsible for a mammoth traffic holdup at the roundabout where Avenida Comunidad Europea, Avenida Comunidad Valenciana, Avenida Alfonso Puchades and Avenida Europa meet. Technicians began working without prior permission on October 4 at midday when traffic was at its height.

Summer love NINETY-SIX per cent of the foreign tourists who visited the Costa Blanca this summer – approximately six million – were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their stay, while 55 per cent intended to return within the next 12 months. Commerce and Tourism minister Reyes Maroto said this summer was “extraordinary.”

Low earners MARINA ALTA towns of Denia, Javea and Calpe are listed amongst the 100 municipalities with populations over 20,000 and the lowest incomes, according to Spain’s National Statistics Office (INE). Calpe families have the lowest wages, with a yearly average of €24,546, followed by Javea (€26,153) and Denia (€27,163).

Heavy metal A PIECE of metal that fell from a lorry on the AP-7 in Villajoyosa punctured the tires of 20 vehicles on October 4. After finding the metal object, the Guardia Civil’s traffic police located the stopped lorry, taking its details in case affected drivers wished to make claims.

Slow down CALPE intends to install three radars giving a speed readout in Avenida Diputacion, Avenida Ejercito Español and Avenida Juan Carlos I, the town’s principal access roads. These radars do not involve fines but are used as a traffic-calming solution, raising drivers’ awareness by informing them of their speed.