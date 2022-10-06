Oktoberfest beer celebration comes to La Nucia (Alicante) for second time

By Linda Hall • 06 October 2022 • 11:18

AUTUMN TRADITION: La Nucia hosts the 2022 Oktoberfest Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

GERMAN consul Dorothea von Drahosch and La Nucia’s mayor Bernabe Cano broached the first keg of Oktoberfest beer on October 5.

The opening ceremony for the beer festival’s 34th edition included the crowning of this year’s Oktoberfest queen, La Nucia resident Vanessa Hoffman.

Visitors will get through 20,000 litres of beer and can choose from six types of sausage, pork knuckle and sauerkraut amongst other German favourites. Live music is provided by the award-winning nine-strong Steinsberger Party Band.

The event is held in a huge marquee in the car park at the Estadi Olimpic sports stadium and continues October 16. There is also a 500-square metre open-air terrace and a games area for children.

This is the second time that the Oktoberfest, which is Spain’s oldest and the Valencian Community’s largest, has been held in La Nucia.

The marquee is open from 6pm until 12.30am on weekdays and between 6pm and 1am on Saturdays. Sundays, from 12 noon until 12.30.

Entrance is free but capacity is limited and the organisers recommend making reservations for groups on 685997808 or the https://ccc-calpe.es/oktoberfest/reservas/ website.

This year’s new reservations system reveals that the event is attracting visitors not only from the Valencian Community, Mallorca and Barcelona but also Poland and Holland.

