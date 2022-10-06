Persistent anglers from Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) will continue fishing River Jucar

By Linda Hall • 06 October 2022 • 20:09

LAST MINUTE: One that didn’t get away photo credit: Jeff Richards

TEULADA-MORAIRA FISHING CLUB visited the River Jucar’s Section B2 for their latest winter competition.

“Temperatures started at a mere 17 degrees at 9am but gradually rose to 24,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.

“The water was still very cloudy and the river looked as if we could do well,” he added. “A shower early on and an overcast sky should have been perfect fishing weather but fishing has not been easy on any section lately. I don’t know why, but we will persist!”

There were nine contestants and one dry net while Peter, who came first the previous week, caught his only fish just 10 minutes before the final whistle.

Best weight of the day of 11 kilos on Peg 4 – the end peg – went to Derek Jones, followed by Frank Povey (8.6 kilos) and Ray Turvey (5.9 kilos).

The anglers caught a total of 21 of which 19 were carp, weighing a total of 39 kilos.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or frankpovey1@gmail.com).

