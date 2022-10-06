Top tourism award for the BenidormFest galas held in Benidorm (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 06 October 2022 • 16:47

TOURISM AWARDS: Toni Mayor, Toni Perez, Maria Eizaguirre and Jose Luis Muñiz Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

STATE broadcaster Radio Television Española (RTVE) received a top Generalitat award for this year’s BenidormFest.

The series of galas, televised live from Benidorm earlier this year, was organised to select Spain’s 2022 entry for the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Premis Turisme Comunitat Valenciana awards, now in their ninth edition, recognise events and campaigns which stand out for their originality both from the standpoint of the companies or the tourist destinations involved.

Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez, who was present in Valencia City for the ceremony, said this was clearly the case with RTVE’s “Tourist Promotion and Communication” award.

“The alliance between BenidormFest and Benidorm united the town’s potential and the Eurovision concept, intensifying Spain’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest,” Perez said.

“It changed the procedure for selecting Spain’s song and its representative, increasing interaction with a young public and choosing Benidorm as the setting for this new challenge,” he added.

“BenidormFest has set a benchmark for Spanish music in our country and outside it,” declared RTVE’s Communications and Participation director Maria Eizaguirre as she accepted the award, accompanied by Production and Media director Jose Luis Muñiz.

Toni Mayor, who has close links with Benidorm as a local hotel-owner and president of the Valencia region’s hoteliers’ association Hosbec, also received an award in recognition of his long career and services to tourism.

