Work begins on uncovering Roman baths in Villajoyosa (Alicante) after 16 years

By Linda Hall • 06 October 2022 • 12:41

ROMAN BATHS: Excavated in Villajoyosa in 2006 and covered for their protection Photo credit: Vilamuseu

WORK has begun in Villajoyosa on turning the remains of the Roman baths into an open-air museum.

The baths, which archaeologists said date from 85AD, were discovered by chance in 2006 when soundings were carried out prior to building an hotel in the centre of La Vila’s old quarter.

Part of the site was excavated and subsequently covered over to protect the remains until a wide-ranging project could be launched.

Since then, the baths that were built when Villajoyosa was called Allon were concealed beneath a weed-covered plot of land. Now, 16 years later, the site is being cleared and the baths will once again be brought to light.

A €3 million Master Plan for the baths, drawn up between Villajoyosa town hall and the Diputacion provincial council, established six separate phases for creating the museum.

The €157,837 cost of the first two phases will be split evenly between both bodies. Once the site has been cleared, preliminary excavations can begin.

Future phases will include installing a roof to protect the remains, uncovering the initial findings and creating a museum for public use.

Villajoyosa’s Historic Heritage councillor Xente Sebastia revealed that the town hall is now waiting for information regarding funding for the third phase.

