Antas (Almeria) lights up at prospect of Endesa solar power plant

By Linda Hall • 07 October 2022 • 17:53

ANTAS: Location of Endesa’s first solar energy plant Photo credit: CC/19Tarrestnom65

ANTAS (population 3,169) is set to become a national name in solar energy production.

This close neighbour of Vera, Los Gallardos and Cuevas del Almanzora has signed an agreement that will permit energy firm Endesa to install its first solar plant in Almeria province.

Not only will the Endesa agreement put Antas on the map in renewable energy production and sustainability, but it will also add more than €8 million to the town hall bank balance in taxes before construction begins.

Nor does the cashflow stop there, as Endesa will pay Antas town hall an annual €1 million over the next 35 years, bringing a grand total of €43 million.

As well as the immediate economic and social impact, the solar plant will mean more jobs for Antas residents and increased demand for services.

Antas mayor Pedro Ridao emphasised the future installation’s importance to the town and expressed his satisfaction at the successful conclusion to the town hall’s discussions with Endesa.

“It was two years of tough negotiating but it turned out well in the end, above all bearing in mind the benefits to Antas residents in job creation as well as the income for the town hall,” Ridao said.

