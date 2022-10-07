Diputacion-town hall project finances new Guardia Civil headquarters in Nijar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 07 October 2022 • 18:41

COOPERATION: Diputacion and Nijar town hall will split cost of new Guardia Civil headquarters Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE Diputacion provincial council and Nijar town hall will collaborate on converting the former Infant School into a new Guardia Civil headquarters.

At present the force is using small and inadequate premises in Calle Malvinas.

“We are very pleased, because this will contribute to improving the safety of all Nijar resident as well as the working conditions of the people protecting them,” said Diputacion vice-president Ferando Gimenez.

“We have been behind the town hall from the outset, drawing up the plans and now providing economic help.”

The vice-president explained that the current cooperation began with a request from the town hall for help on what is now a joint, co-financed project.

“We are committed to ensuring that each and every municipality in the province can count on the presence of the Guardia Civil,” Gimenez said.

The future headquarters will be distributed over two floors, each with an area of 270 square metres, as well as a 160-square metre basement. The plot of land will include parking for official vehicles with direct access to the custody area as well as spaces for private vehicles.

