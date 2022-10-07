€3.4 million contract to build new health centre in Mojacar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 07 October 2022 • 11:00

HEALTH CENTRE: Will serve both Mojacar Playa and Mojacar Pueblo Photo credit:CC/Indalomania

THE Junta de Andalucia finally awarded the €3.4 million contract to build Mojacar’s new health centre.

The company whose bid was originally chosen later backed out after announcing that it had not taken into account Spain’s added-value tax, IVA , Junta sources revealed.

A regional government memorandum explained that the 2,398-square metre substitute for the Mojacar Playa and Mojacar Pueblo centres has been planned to meet the needs of a municipality where the population triples each summer.

The town hall has ceded a 9,196-square metre plot in the Paraje Rambla de Campos area adjoining the road linking Mojacar Playa and Mojacar Pueblo.

The new centre will be more comfortable and accessible, with personalised attention and services that will improve and extend the existing health network.

Patients will no longer need to travel to Vera for x-rays as the new centre will have its own facilities, and there also be an Observation Room for patients equipped with a bed and hospital armchair.

There will also be six bedrooms for on-call medical staff, with a communal room and separate entrance.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.