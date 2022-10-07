Great reception for Almeria flavours at Madrid’s Fruit Attraction trade fair

By Linda Hall • 07 October 2022 • 17:15

FRUIT ATTRACTION: Maria Luis Cruz with members of the Almeria province contingent Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

SABORES ALMERIA (Almeria Flavours) ramped up its potential as a prestige gourmet brand at Madrid’s Fruit Attraction trade fair.

More than 60,000 people from 130 countries attended the latest edition of the fair held between October 4 and 6, with Almeria province in a prominent position owing to Andalucia’s participation as an invited region.

Maria Luisa Cruz, who heads the Diputacion’s provincial council’s Department of Agrifoods Promotion, was present to support local growers and consolidate Sabores Almeria provincially, nationally and internationally.

“The feedback we are getting is very positive, owing to the huge number of professionals at this year’s fair and the commercial agreements that have been finalised,” she said.

The Diputacion had provided institutional support with the Sabores Almeria brand so that the firms attending Fruit Attraction would know that the provincial council was behind them, Cruz explained: “This all results in more growth for the sector.”.

The provincial councillor went on to stress the great strides that Sabores Almeria had made over the last year, consolidating Almeria products in the gourmet sector where it was increasingly in demand.

“Between us all we have succeeded in ensuring that Sabores Almeria is synonymous with the maximum quality and creativity which consumers in general – and Almeria province in particular – identify with local products,” she said.

Sabores Almeria’s next assignment is in Paris at the SIAL food fair between October 15 and 19, where the brand will have its own stand.

“Opening new markets, new marketing channels and internationalising Sabores Almeria are our most important short term objectives,” Cruz said. “And we have the best possible scenario for achieving them,” she declared.

