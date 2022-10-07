Preliminaries underway to link the A-7 and A-92 motorways in Almeria province

By Linda Hall • 07 October 2022 • 19:28

GETTING CONNECTED: A-7 and A-92 should be linked within 36 months Photo credit: CC/Lowje

LINKING the A-7 and A-92 motorways has now begun although there is little to see at present.

Sources at the central government’s Sub-delegation to Almeria explained that before the two roads can meet it will first be necessary to get through a certain amount of red tape.

This includes attending to services that are going to be affected during construction, and include repositioning an Endesa power cable as well as ensuring the wellbeing of wildlife, the Sub-delegation explained.

“These are not very conspicuous processes, but they are nevertheless absolutely necessary,” sources said.

It will be some time before the heavy machinery appears, they added.

This first phase should be finished by the end of this year, according to the Provincial Highways Service. If all goes according to plan the construction work should begin, and the first detours announced, in January 2023.

The province has been waiting for this 4.96-kilometre link between the A-7 and A-92 ever since work concluded on the A-7 and the €32.12 million project is expected to be finished within 36 months.

