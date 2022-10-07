Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) lists Almeria province’s rich and poor

By Linda Hall • 07 October 2022 • 22:14

INE SURVEY: Alcudia de Monteagud’s 138 registered residents have Almeria province’s highest per capita income Photo credit: CC/Ziegler 175

NATIONAL STATISTICS INSTITUTE (INE) named Almeria province as Spain’s poorest with an average annual income of €9,709 per person.

The figures quoted in INE’s Distribution of Household Income report revealed that Alcudia de Monteagud headed the list of the 10 Almeria province municipalities with the highest per capita income of €14,119.

Alcudia was followed Beires (€13,371), Castro de Filabres (€13,317), Senes (€12,689), Alsodux, (€12,685), Velefique (€12,646), Olula de Castro (€12,517), Bayarque (€11,545), Padules (€11,518) and Barcares (€11,460).

The same INE survey named Arboleas (€7,429) as having the lowest per capita income in the province, coming last after Turre (€7,439), La Mojonera (€7,443), Partaloa (€7,535), Nijar (€7,801), Vicar (€7,912), Bedar (€7,968), Taberna (8,085), Berja (€8,085) and Adra (€8,444).

INE also clarified that Benitagla and Darrical were both excluded from the Household Income report, owing to their extremely small populations.

Nevertheless, Alcudia’s statistics could be regarded as skewed, it has been pointed out that the village had only 138 registered inhabitants in 2020, the year of the INE survey.

