Vera (Almeria) town hall makes sure all is ready for storms

By Linda Hall • 07 October 2022 • 13:05
STORM DRAINS: No blocked grills in Vera
Photo credit: Vera town hall
Codeur, which is partly owned by the municipality and responsible for Vera’s domestic water and main drainage, is currently cleaning the grills that cover the town’s storm drains.
These drains channel rainwater to the network of sewers, and it is essential that their grills are kept clear if they are to cope with the increasingly-frequent high altitude depression DANA storms that can cause flooding.
“We have a series of blackspots that are particularly affected during rainy periods,” said deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia who is also Vera’s Infrastructure councillor.
“These are concentrated mainly in the Vera Playa area, which needs intensified maintenance and exceptional cleaning measures to solve rainwater channelling and flooding problems.”
His department intended to anticipate potential problems there by taking advantage of the current operation and also repairing deteriorated manholes and storm drains, Garcia added.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
