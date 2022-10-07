Vera (Almeria) town hall makes sure all is ready for storms

By Linda Hall • 07 October 2022 • 13:05

STORM DRAINS: No blocked grills in Vera Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA town hall is preparing to cope with heavy rain this autumn and winter.

Codeur, which is partly owned by the municipality and responsible for Vera’s domestic water and main drainage, is currently cleaning the grills that cover the town’s storm drains.

These drains channel rainwater to the network of sewers, and it is essential that their grills are kept clear if they are to cope with the increasingly-frequent high altitude depression DANA storms that can cause flooding.

“We have a series of blackspots that are particularly affected during rainy periods,” said deputy mayor Alfonso Garcia who is also Vera’s Infrastructure councillor.

“These are concentrated mainly in the Vera Playa area, which needs intensified maintenance and exceptional cleaning measures to solve rainwater channelling and flooding problems.”

His department intended to anticipate potential problems there by taking advantage of the current operation and also repairing deteriorated manholes and storm drains, Garcia added.

