CLARO answers PIOC’s invitation to join Orihuela Costa (Alicante) independence movement

By Linda Hall • 08 October 2022 • 22:49

ORIHUELA COSTA: Division over the need for independence from Orihuela city Photo credit: CC/Ximonic

ROBERT HOULISTON from the CLARO party commented recently on the invitation to join forces with the Orihuela Costa Independence Party (PIOC).

“This new political party believes that independence for Orihuela Costa is possible,” Robert said. “While independence for part of an existing municipality is legally possible, the conditions in the case of Orihuela Costa make it impossible.”

He explained that an independence petition must be signed by at least 50 per cent of the residents registered on the municipal Padron.

“Each signature must be validated by a notary – or the city hall secretary in faraway Orihuela – costing perhaps €10 per signature,” he said.

“In Orihuela Costa’s case, 15,000 signatures would be required to support a petition.”

He pointed out that the total Orihuela Costa vote in municipal elections is less than 2,300. Even assuming that all were in favour of independence, this would require another 12,700 signatures from a less-than-politically-active population, often absent for part of the year in the case of non-Spanish.

“And the time allowed would not be unlimited. This alone is virtually impossible,” Robert declared.

“Whatever their frustration and the temptation for residents to think there is an easy solution to our problems it is not independence, which is impossible. It is also a toxic notion for Orihuela-based political parties who will in future continue to dominate the municipal government,” he predicted.

