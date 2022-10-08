New promenade for Playa de Los Locos promenade in Torrevieja (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 08 October 2022 • 17:52

: PASEO MAKEOVER: New promenade planned for Playa de los Locos Photo credit: Ximonic

PLANS to remodel the Playa de Los Locos promenade and Avenida Doctor Mariano Ruiz Canovas are finally making headway.

Local Government Board (JGL) has now awarded a €73,221 contract for drawing up plans which should be ready in four months’ time, 31 months after the project was first discussed.

Owing to this delay it is unlikely that the contract to carry out the construction work can be finalised before the May 2023 municipal elections, town hall sources said.

Revamping the promenade and road was originally announced in 2011 during Torrevieja mayor Eduardo Dolon’s first term in office.

According to the JGL statement the project will make this section of the coastline more user-friendly, “incorporating pedestrian areas and spacious leisure areas”, while complying with urban accessibility regulations.

The plans are also required to include a bike lane as well as access for both public and private transport, plus parking areas and access for residents.

