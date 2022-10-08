News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 08 October 2022 • 10:02

LAPIS SPECULARIS: A type of gypsum cut into thin sheets and once used as glass Photo credit: Arboleas town hall

Roman glass ARBOLEAS town hall will promote its lapis specularis (selenite gypsum) mine as a tourist attraction. Classed as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and included in Andalucia’s General Heritage Catalogue, the mine was worked in the First Century AD by the Romans who used the mineral as glass.

Pool time FIVE THOUSAND people, of whom 62 per cent were adults, visited Cuevas del Almanzora’s municipal pool in the sports complex between June 21 and September 12. “It has been a very positive summer season, especially as we extended the timetable for free swimming,” said Sports councillor Miriam Quintana.

Running again FRANCISCO TORRECILLAS, mayor of Albox, confirmed on his Facebook page that he hopes to remain in the post for another term and will be standing once more in the May 2023 municipal elections. As before, he will head the list of candidates for the Independent Citizens’ Union (UCIN).

Film homage CARBONERAS, depicted as Aqaba (Jordan) in Lawrence of Arabia, pays homage to the film’s 60th anniversary with the Aqaba-Carboneras trail on October 15 and 16. The €8 to €12 entry fees for the Vertical Kilometre, the 12-kilometre Trail and the Eight-kilometre hike will be donated to Alzheimer charities.

Don’t go CANTORIA received €2.5 million from the central government to assist the municipality’s transition to clean energy. “This historic aid will help us halt depopulation,” Cantoria’s mayor Puri Sanchez said. “We need structural changes to make our young people see that their town is perfect for their professional development