Promises from central government as Tajo-Segura pipeline dries up for southern Alicante

By Linda Hall • 08 October 2022 • 16:46
TAJO-SEGURA PIPELINE: The water transfer is essential, agricultural growers maintain
Photo credit: CC/Joanbanjo
The central government’s Environment Ministry has increased the Tajo’s ecological flow while reducing the water which reaches the province via the pipeline, and growers maintain that this is endangering their livelihood.
Madrid has countered with promises to increase the output from the Torrevieja desalination plant.
These promises will presumably take some time to materialise, as the proposals for next year’s Budget makes clear that publicly-owned Acuamed will not be investing any of the project’s €61.2 million allocation in 2023.
Instead, this will be split into €20 million for 2024, another €20 million for 2025 and €21.2 million in 2026.
Next year Acuamed will be administering only €680,000, of which €500,000 is to be used on a regulating tank for desalinated water produced at the Muchamiel plant.
Acuamed also plans to invest €80,000 on beginning the paperwork involved in building a pipeline to channel treated wastewater from the Orgegia plant to the Huerta de Alicante agricultural area for crop irrigation.
