San Miguel de Salinas (Alicante) residents suggest reductions in IBI rates

By Linda Hall • 08 October 2022 • 20:36

IBI REDUCTION: San Miguel Arcangel Association have asked the town hall to reduce fiscal pressure Photo credit: San Miguel de Salinas town hall

SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS residents are calling for a reduction in IBI rates.

The San Miguel Arcangel Association recently presented a proposal for a future motion to the town hall and all political groups, maintaining that reductions would reduce fiscal pressure in general and assist the neediest families.

They also suggested a modest increase in rates for rustic land and a 50 per cent penalisation for empty properties, which would bring in an extra €74,000 on this year’s rates, the association pointed out.

According to an economic breakdown included with the proposal, the San Miguel Arcangel proposition would not result in a loss of income for the town hall.

“Quite the opposite,” the association pointed out.

The association members would also like to see a 100 per cent discount in rates for families where no-one was earning, with a 50 per cent cut for those whose income was lower than the minimum wage. There should also be reductions of between 15 and 60 per cent, depending on the number of children in a family and the value of the habitual residence, they said.

