Santa Pola (Alicante) hopes sieved sand will halt Playa Lisa erosion

By Linda Hall • 08 October 2022 • 12:49

PLAYA LISA: Sand ready for distribution Photo credit: Santa Pola town hall

SANTA POLA has begun regenerating the Playa Lisa beach, using sand obtained from the town’s own beaches.

The Institute of Coastal Ecology (IEL) is overseeing this pilot scheme, introduced to halt further deterioration.

Playa Lisa has suffered from erosion “for decades” owing to changes in the shoreline, which have also affected the section between the Gran Playa and Tamarit beaches, the town hall said.

The town hall is taking steps to reverse the situation, making a start by bringing in 350 cubic metres of local sand obtained by sieving the piles of seaweed that accumulate on Santa Pola’s beaches.

The IEL and town hall will keep a close watch on the sand’s “behaviour”, evaluating the effectiveness of the measure, municipal sources explained, while continuing Santa Pola’s beach-monitoring project, GESTAR, which began in 2017.

“Various schemes have been used in this zone in an attempt to solve the problem,” the town hall said. “These have involved replenishing the beach with more sand and building the breakwaters that were introduced during the 1980s.”

