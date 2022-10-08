Technology let-down for Alicante port’s new storage facility for bulk commodities

By Linda Hall • 08 October 2022 • 13:51
ALICANTE PORT: Bulk cargoes should be handled undercover
Photo credit: Kallerna
Eiffage, the company that will run the warehouse, ran into problems during the trial period last spring and has not yet announced when it expects to begin operations.
The Alicante Port Authority explained that there have been delays in receiving high-tech components for the depot, owing to manufacturing and distribution holdups.
“The complex infrastructure depends on artificial intelligence,” port sources said.
Once the warehouse is up and running, the Port Authority will rescind the existing concession that has permitted movement of bulk cargoes in the open air.
Residents living in seafront apartments near the port, as well as environmentalist groups, have complained for years about pollution and the health hazards linked to the powdery and sometimes toxic substances.
Between January and August this year, more than one million tons of bulk solids were moved through Alicante port, 29 per cent more than in 2021.
Wheat accounted for only 15 per cent of the products reaching the port, while the remaining 85 per cent should, according to regulations, have been handled under cover.
